Sean Marks on LaMarcus Aldridge retirement: ‘What he gave up in order to come and be a Net ... speaks volumes’

NEW YORK — Nets general manager Sean Marks addressed members of the media on Friday, following LaMarcus Aldrdige’s abrupt and unfortunate retirement due to a heart condition. It was the first time Marks spoke with reporters since the Nets acquired James Harden in mid-January.

A candid Marks first spoke on the roller-coaster ride of emotions included first in acquiring Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, before his retirement announcement on Thursday.

“I’m not sure anybody can honestly comprehend what LaMarcus was thinking and what he was going through, and I’ll be honest, I don’t want to be the first person to try and figure that one out,” he said. “I sympathize with LaMarcus. This obviously was not an easy decision for him after a remarkable 15-year career. What he gave up in order to come and be a Net, even though it was for a short period, speaks volumes for who he is and what he was about.”

———

Aldridge’s abrupt retirement will give the Nets an additional open roster spot when he clears waivers. The Nets can go in a number of different directions, but the April 9 deadline has passed for buyout candidates to retain playoff eligibility on a new team.

The knee-jerk move would be to replace one big man with another, but the Nets’ recent injury woes prove additional depth could be in store at other positions. They have DeAndre Jordan, Nic Claxton, Jeff Green, Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant and even Bruce Brown as options at the five, but can be handicapped in the back court should Harden or Kyrie Irving miss games for any reason.

Marks was non-committal to that idea anyway. He also said he wants to see his roster as close to fully healthy as possible before assessing what the team needs. Entering Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Harden (hamstring), Tyler Johnson (knee) and Chris Chiozza (hand) were still on the injury report, as well as Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL).

“It’s a quandary where we’re at right now, where you cannot replace LaMarcus, and you’re not going to find another LaMarcus just sitting out there waiting for us,” Marks said. “I don’t think it’s set in stone that we have to go one way or another, whether it’s a big or a guard. I think we’ll look at where our needs are over the course of the next week and make that determination.”

———

Even without Aldridge, the Nets have put together one of the most talented rosters in NBA history, powered by three likely Hall of Famers who double as some of the greatest scorers basketball has seen.

The league’s other championship contenders, however, responded.

The Lakers acquired Andre Drummond, who pummeled the Nets in their recent matchup. The defending East champion Heat picked up Victor Oladipo, the 76ers have been one of the best defensive teams this season, and the Bucks have been even better after swapping Eric Bledsoe for Jrue Holiday.

The Nets will likely still have three of the five best players on the floor at any given moment. Marks said his team has to be confident in its chances to deliver a championship to Brooklyn this season.

“I think we know what our goal is; we know what we’re striving for. We know what we’re shooting for. I think during the same time, we need to be realistic about it and stay humble, and keep grinding,” he said.

Marks noted the roster volatility with players getting injured or sidelined due to health and safety protocols at every turn: “Right when we think, ‘OK, here’s our roster,’ all of a sudden things change. And there’s 30 other NBA teams going through very similar things to what we are with the pandemic and everything else. And we have to stay flexible.

“But obviously, I like the roster. I love the talent on the team. Hopefully as soon as we get this group together, playing together and that continuity that Steve, and everyone else has talked about, getting them used to each other on the court. Yeah, that’ll be key.”

———

Spencer Dinwiddie has been out indefinitely after partially tearing the ACL in his right knee just three games into the season. Dinwiddie appears to have turned a corner in his rehab and is posting progress on his Instagram page on a semi-daily basis. Nets head coach Steve Nash recently said Dinwiddie was “ahead of schedule” in his rehab, but was not optimistic the combo guard would return this season.

Marks, while prioritizing Dinwiddie’s long-term health, offered a different perspective.

“I would never bet against Spencer Dinwiddie,” the GM said. “That’s what we saw four years ago with him. He has a chip on his shoulder, he loves to prove people wrong, so who am I to sit up here and say he’s not going to be able to do something? I think that’s only going to backfire. I think the primary concern for Spencer is his long-term health, not do anything that’s detrimental to his career or his career longevity. So if there’s an opportunity for him to come back and play during this playoffs we’ll have to evaluate at that time.”