Clippers get defensive late to turn back Pistons

Trying to reset his defense after seeing Marcus Morris make his fifth 3-pointer Sunday, Detroit coach Dwane Casey called for a timeout midway through the third quarter inside Staples Center.

The shot was the Clippers’ fourth consecutive make, their sixth in their previous seven attempts, and it pushed their shooting against the Pistons to a blistering 70% — the kind of scoring avalanche from this season’s highest-efficiency offense that has buried many an opponent.

Many, but not all. Because when Casey took the timeout, his team still led by seven. By the third quarter’s end, the Clippers were still shooting 69% — and the Pistons nonetheless led by five, their advantage seemingly impervious to one of the Clippers’ best offensive performances in a season full of worthy candidates.

The only thing more startling than their own scoring was the Clippers’ inability to block Detroit’s opportunities.

Having entered the game ranking 23rd in offensive efficiency, 25th in overall accuracy and 19th in 3-point shooting, the Pistons shot 52% overall and 46% from 3-point range against a defense missing Kawhi Leonard, who sat because of rest, and feasted when afforded easy opportunities by the Clippers’ own mistakes.

Their defense finally showed up. It was better late than never.

The Clippers’ 19-8 run late over the final five minutes of the fourth was finally enough to secure a 131-124 victory that is their fifth consecutive. They end a nine-game homestand with a 7-2 record.