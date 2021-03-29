Did no-call goaltend cost Hornets a win? NBA rules didn’t allow for a referee review

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego believes Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton committed goaltending on the final play of regulation Sunday.

Had that been called, Devonte Graham’s 3-pointer would have been ruled good, and the Hornets would have won. Instead, the game went to overtime and the Suns prevailed, 101-97.

Borrego requested a coach’s challenge, but that’s not allowed for goaltending/basket interference with less than two minutes left in regulation. Also, the NBA said neither the referees in Charlotte nor the NBA’s review center could trigger a review before overtime, since there was no initial call of goaltending.

Twice during his postgame media availability Sunday, Borrego said he felt goaltending occurred. Borrego also mentioned the NBA acknowledged two officiating mistakes late in Friday’s Hornets-Miami Heat game that disadvantaged the Hornets, but Charlotte still won.

Sunday, the Hornets came back from six down in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 90-90 with 34 seconds left.

The sequence that followed on the Hornets’ final possession of regulation:

▪ Graham took a 25-foot 3-pointer with 2.5 second left and the score tied. The shot bounced off the rim twice, then grazed the front of the rim as it fell off. Replays show Ayton touching the ball either as it grazed the rim or just after.

▪ No call was made as regulation time expired. Hornets forward Gordon Hayward can be seen protesting that goal-tending should have been called.

▪ Borrego is seen twirling his index finger at the refs — the NBA’s signal to request a coach’s challenge. However, under the NBA system, a goaltend or basket interference can’t be challenged in the last two minutes of regulation or overtime.

▪ Additionally, neither the replay center nor the officiating crew in Charlotte, could review replay since no call was made initially, an NBA spokesman said.

The NBA will address the end of regulation in Monday’s last-two-minute report, typically released late afternoon. But if the league acknowledges a mistake, that won’t change anything about the Suns winning in overtime.