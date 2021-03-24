Pistons keep it close but falter late in 116-111 loss to Pacers

It’s hard to get over the hump when the opponent has an answer for every run.

The Pistons chiseled away at the lead and tied it a couple of times in the final period. When the Indiana Pacers needed a big basket, they got it, and didn’t let the Pistons get back in the game.

Native Detroiter Edmond Sumner scored 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to quell the Pistons’ comeback attempts through the midpoint of the period. The Pistons had one last rally that fell short, and they took a 116-111 loss on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Jerami Grant had 27 points and six rebounds, Wayne Ellington and Saddiq Bey 16 points each and Mason Plumlee 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons (12-31), who lost their second straight.

The Pacers (20-23) ended their six-game home losing streak with a big boost from Caris LeVert, who had 28 points, including a 3-pointer that provided enough cushion to hold on in the closing 10 seconds.

LeVert had eight points in the fourth quarter and he and Domantas Sabonis carried the Pacers the final few minutes of the period after the Pistons got within two in the final minute, following a furious 7-0 run.

Plumlee had a dunk, Grant scored on a drive and a turnaround jumper and Plumlee split a pair of free throws to trim the lead to 111-109 with 55.1 seconds to go. The Pistons had a chance to tie the game after a scramble for the ball, but Casey called for a timeout to get the play set.

The Pistons didn’t score on their possession and the Pacers ended theirs with LeVert’s stepback 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left. Grant was fouled on a 3-point attempt but missed the first free throw before making the final two to trim the lead to three.