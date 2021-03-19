The Hornets suffer first rotation injury since All-Star break; Who’s out?

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller will miss Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with bursitis in his left shoulder.

That injury will be listed as day-to-day beyond Saturday. Zeller was available to play in the second half Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers; this injury was not the reason Zeller didn’t start the second half or play after halftime.

This is the first injury the Hornets have suffered in the five games since the All-Star break. Prior to that week-long break, they went a month missing at least one rotation player every game.

It’s unclear how coach James Borrego will shift his rotation without Zeller available. He started the second half against the Lakers with Miles Bridges as the starting power forward and P.J. Washington shifted to center. Borrego could also start center Bismack Biyombo, although Biyombo played only three minutes in the second half of the Lakers game.

Zeller wore a black bandage over his left shoulder Thursday. He played seven minutes against the Lakers, with four points and no rebounds.

Zeller has missed 13 games earlier this season with a left hand fracture and four games before the All-Star break with a hip contusion.