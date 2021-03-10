Which of 3 key players will Hornets get back from injury after All-Star break?

The Charlotte Hornets anticipate getting back Cody Zeller, P.J. Washington and Devonte Graham for Thursday’s home game against the Detroit Pistons.

Graham, Zeller and Washington were all out by the end of the final game before All-Star break, a road victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves March 3. The Hornets list Graham (soreness in and around his left knee) as probable to play. Zeller and Washington weren’t listed on the injury report.

Graham has missed seven consecutive games. Zeller missed four with a left hip contusion. Washington suffered an ankle sprain in the second half of the Timberwolves game.

The Hornets reconvened Wednesday for practice at Spectrum Center. Coach James Borrego and some players will speak to the media late-afternoon.

The Hornets have been without at least one key player for each of their last 15 games, dating back to the Feb. 1 victory at Miami.

Breaking that down:

▪ The five players who started the season-opener -- Gordon Hayward, Washington, Zeller, Terry Rozier and Graham -- have combined to miss 23 games over that 15-game span. Never were all five available the same game since the Jan. 2 loss in Philadelphia.

▪ Graham has missed the most games in that span (10) first due to a groin strain, and then with left knee-cap soreness.

If anything has mitigated that long series of recent injuries, it’s the constant availability of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, and the recent value of Malik Monk off the bench. Bridges and rookie Ball have been the only two Hornets to play in all 35 games.

Ball entered the starting unit as a fill-in for Rozier (ankle sprain) in Miami. He’s made 15 consecutive starts, averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 45% from 3-point range in that span.

Bridges has thrived since changing roles from starting small forward last season to backup power forward this season. He’s averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds, and career bests in field-goal (49.1%) and 3-point (38.3%) accuracy.

Monk has played in 18 consecutive games, after playing in just four of the prior 17. In those 18 games, he averaged 15.8 points off the bench on 47% from the field and 44% from 3-point range.

This is a developing story that will be updated.