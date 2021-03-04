Steph Curry scores 35 points but Warriors fall to Trail Blazers, 108-106

In a nationally televised game billed as a matchup between MVP candidates, it took until the final minutes to get the duel between Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard so many had anticipated.

Curry (35 points on 13-of-28 shooting, 5 for 14 from 3-point range) was the game’s high-scorer, but was bested by Lillard in the final 4 1/2 minutes, in which Lillard scored 10 points and drew a key charge as the Warriors fell to the Trail Blazers, 108-106, Wednesday night in Portland on ESPN.

Following a disappointing effort against the Lakers Sunday, the Warriors (19-17) opened up the game with a 10-0 lead and Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter. However, he did not get much help the rest of the way. No teammate scored more than 14 points, and the non-Curry Warriors shot just 40.5% overall. Andrew Wiggins had 14 points on 15 shots and Kent Bazemore needed 12 shots to score 12 points.

“We just need more scoring from anybody other than Steph,” head coach Steve Kerr said.

Still, the Warriors led for most of the game until Lillard drained a 29-foot step-back jumper in transition after Curry missed a layup with 13.7 seconds to go.

On the next possession, the Trail Blazers forced the ball out of Curry’s hands, and Green drove to the basket where Lillard drew a charge and offensive foul with 3.3 seconds remaining. When guard Damion Lee’s heave at the buzzer fell short, the Warriors lost their second game in a row.

For the Trail Blazers (20-14), Lillard finished with 22 points on 6-of-17 shooting (3 for 10 from 3-point range), Carmelo Anthony had 22 points off the bench and Gary Trent Jr. and Robert Covington each chipped in 15.

Next, the Warriors will wrap up the first half of the schedule in Phoenix on Wednesday.