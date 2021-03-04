Dennis Schroder and short-handed Lakers can’t complete comeback in loss to Kings

How does that old rock song go again? Is it “Take me out, coach?”

That was the tune the Lakers were singing before their game with the Kings on Wednesday night in Sacramento, Frank Vogel leaving one superstar back in Los Angeles and moving another key player to the bench as he continued to look beyond the 48 minutes in front of him.

For the first time this season, the Lakers played without LeBron James, deciding after their loss to Phoenix Tuesday that their 36-year-old star could use a night off. The Lakers and James have both opened the door to resting at times during the season, but this was the first time they walked through it.

“We’ve had a mindset to encourage him to take a game off if needed, but to support him if he wants to be in there,” Vogel said pregame. “He’s always said that if his body feels good, he wants to play. He’s pretty banged up right now and particularly soreness in the ankle and so we took this opportunity to keep him home this game.”

The decision to sit James gives him 10 days rest between Lakers games to heal his lingering ankle issue and to recharge, even if there’s a detour to Atlanta for the All-Star Game built into the itinerary.

And even though the Lakers lost, 123-120, to the Kings, the undermanned roster challenged throughout the game, a potential game-winning layup rimming out.

Kyle Kuzma had a last-second 3-point shot to tie but it came up just short.

Without James and Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso and Marc Gasol, the Lakers were definitely going to need a big game from Montrezl Harrell, who started for Gasol on Tuesday against the Suns.

Harrell wasn’t much of a factor against Phoenix — six points in only 18:30 — so he told Vogel something players don’t usually say — bench me.

All things considered — it sorta worked. Harrell scored 26 points, matching his season-best, but his do-ahead put-back on a late possession missed wide.

The team heads into the All-Star break losing seven of its last 10 games, a stretch that began when Davis re-injured his calf and Achilles against the Denver Nuggets.

Wednesday, their last game before the All-Star break, the Lakers found life from their role players who all get a chance to do more.

Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 28 and Kuzma added 25 points and 12 rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 29 to lead the Kings.