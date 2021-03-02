LaMelo Ball is a lock for rookie of the year. ‘You aren’t going to see many like him’

Terry Rozier has had All-Star teammates, he’s played on Boston Celtics teams that advanced deep in the playoffs.

He knows how to distinguish between NBA good and NBA special.

“He’s special,” Rozier said of Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball. “We’ve got a star in the making.

“I would tell people just to enjoy it. You aren’t going to see many people like him.”

The Hornets were blah in a 123-111 road loss Monday to the Portland Trail Blazers. They were missing three of their top seven players and were coming off a last-second victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday; Monday was the fifth game of a West Coast trip.

But amidst all that, 19-year-old Ball kept excelling with a wide grin. He finished with 30 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds, making 5 of 7 3-pointers and had 4 steals.

Thirty-four games into his rookie NBA season, Ball makes this look simple when it isn’t. He doesn’t even tire on a night when many of his teammates were dragging to the upcoming All-Star break.

“I’m young. I’m 19,” Ball said when asked about the grind of an NBA season. “I feel like I can play all day.”

Taking command

Veteran teammates say they could see Ball’s talent immediately in training camp; his vision, his anticipation, his change-of-direction off the dribble.

Initially, he lacked the experience to judge what was and wasn’t a good risk against NBA defenses. He’d have one game bordering on a triple-double, then another when he’d commit five turnovers in 17 minutes.

He has refined his judgment significantly in the last month, averaging about 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds in 14 starts. Teammates adore him; Malik Monk singled out Ball’s passing as a key factor in Monk’s own improvement. Rozier and Devonte Graham mention how inquisitive Ball is, constantly consulting them on tactics and approaches.

Two things have changed of late that raise Ball another level: He’s asserting the authority that comes with being an NBA point guard and he is attacking the rim in a way that creates huge predicaments for opposing defenses.

Ball went to the foul line 18 times in back-to-back games against Golden State and Sacramento. When an opponent’s only recourse is fouling, it’s the ultimate basketball respect. The great ones constantly reach the foul line.

Wielding authority is tricky for a rookie, but Ball pulls it off. The winning final possession against the Kings was illustrative; Monk said the ball should go to forward P.J. Washington, who was having a career scoring night. Ball vetoed that, saying he would find Monk, setting up the winning drive to the rim for a 3-point play.

Charismatic, dynamic

No one’s feelings were hurt when Ball made that judgment; he was right and well-intended. There’s charisma in how Ball plays and how he interacts with teammates that reminds me of Larry Johnson’s rookie season in 1991-92 with the Hornets.

Teammates gravitated to Johnson because he built trust and lifted that team’s talent base. That’s just what Ball does now. Like Johnson, Ball is going to win Rookie of the Year. It wouldn’t shock me if Ball wins that vote unanimously.

Rozier came to Charlotte to be the Hornets’ point guard. He now plays mostly off the ball. He’s fine with that job; among other pluses, it gives him a great view of Ball’s ascension.

“A special talent. A special person. A great person,” Rozier said of Ball.

“He deserves everything coming his way.”