Warriors star Stephen Curry falls ill just before tip-off of game vs. Hornets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches against the Cleveland Cavaliers during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Jeff Chiu AP

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fell ill just before Saturday’s game against his hometown Charlotte Hornets and was pulled from the lineup.

A Warriors spokesman said Curry was out for the game.

Video of Curry showed him being helped off the floor right around the 8 p.m. tip-off at Spectrum Center.

Curry starred at Davidson before becoming a Warriors lottery pick, and going on to be a two-time NBA most valuable player. He grew up in Charlotte, with his father, Dell, an original Hornet.

Dell Curry is the color analyst on Hornets games.

