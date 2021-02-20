Terry Rozier scores 4 points in last 10 seconds to fuel Hornets victory over Warriors

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier hit a leaning jump shot just inside the 3-point line as time expired for a 102-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Hornets recovered from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and a season-high 25 turnovers.

A jump ball between the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball and Brad Wanamaker ended up with Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward grabbing the ball and calling timeout as he fell to the floor.

That gave the Hornets possession down two with 9.3 seconds. Warriors forward Draymond Green was so angry that he was called for two technical fouls, an automatic ejection.

Rozier made both technical free throws to tie the game, then hit the jump shot from the left corner for the victory.

The Hornets got 36 points from Rozier. Kelly Oubre scored 25 for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry never played

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry, making his only visit this season to his hometown, was scratched from the starting lineup just before tip-off after he fell ill.

Curry squatted in front of the scorer’s table and was attended to by Warriors officials, then was assisted in walking back to the visiting locker room at Spectrum Center.

A Warriors official said Curry was ill and there was no indication this might be COVID-19 related.

Curry grew up in Charlotte, the son of original Hornet (and now team TV analyst) Dell Curry. He starred at Charlotte Christian and Davidson before the Warriors drafted him and he went on to be a two-time NBA most valuable player.

Hornets injury report: Two starters return

Forwards Hayward and P.J. Washington were back in the Hornets’ starting lineup after missing Sunday’s home loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Hayward had lower-back discomfort last Sunday. Washington was in COVID-19 related protocols.

The Hornets also got back Cody Martin, who was in COVID-19 health-and-safety protocols.

No Devonte Graham yet

Hornets starting guard Devonte Graham was still out with an injury to his left kneecap area.

Graham was ruled out Saturday morning after suffering the injury in the first half of the Spurs game. While he wasn’t able to play Saturday, he did work out before the game, including some dribbling, light cutting and shooting.

LaMelo Ball foul trouble

Graham’s absence became more problematic in the first half when Hornets rookie point guard Ball committed three fouls in his first 12 minutes of playing time.

That caused some scrambling of the rotations, with Hayward playing some at shooting guard.

Scary Terry from half-court

Rozier, who was on a 30 point-plus tear before the pause that postponed two Hornets games, banked in a 3-pointer from the mid-court stripe to beat the halftime buzzer.