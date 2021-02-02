Basketball

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball gets 1st of what figures to be many NBA awards

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is the NBA’s Eastern Conference rookie of the month.

Ball just made his first NBA start, filling in for Terry Rozier in an overtime victory Monday over the Miami Heat. Over the NBA season’s first five weeks, he ranked third in points (12.2 ppg.), second in rebounds (5.9), first in assists (6.1) and first in steals (1.5) in this rookie class.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings won the award in the Western Conference.

Ball was the youngest player in NBA history to assemble a triple-double, with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists Jan. 9 against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball was 19 years and 5 months at the time.

Ball, a 6-foot-7 point guard, was the third overall pick of the NBA draft in December. He was chosen behind shooting guard Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors).

Ball was the eighth player in Hornets history to win Rookie of the Month.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Rick Bonnell
Rick Bonnell
Rick Bonnell has covered the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA for the Observer since the expansion franchise moved to the Queen City in 1988. A Syracuse grad and former president of the Pro Basketball Writers Association, Bonnell also writes occasionally on the NFL, college sports and the business of sports. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

New York visits Chicago on 4-game road skid

February 02, 2021 7:56 AM

Sports

Bucks sizzle from 3-point range to blast Blazers 134-106

February 02, 2021 7:56 AM

Sports

Hornets face the 76ers on 3-game win streak

February 02, 2021 7:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service