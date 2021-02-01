Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball to get his first NBA start versus Miami Heat

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball gets his first NBA start Monday against the Miami Heat (7:30 p.m.).

Ball moves into the starting lineup 21 games into his career, after veteran guard Terry Rozier was ruled out with a sprained right ankle. Rozier suffered the injury late in the first half of Saturday’s home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He’s obviously had an impact on our team. He’s played against starters and he’s played against bench guys. This isn’t anything new to him, something he hasn’t seen,” coach James Borrego said when asked about Ball’s next step. “I expect him to play the same way: Same spirit, same energy.

“That’s LaMelo. I don’t think starting him, he’ll be afraid of the moment or shy away from the moment.”

Ball, the No. 3 overall pick, filled in for Rozier in the second half Saturday and excelled. In 31 minutes, he scored a career-high 27 points, plus 9 assists and 5 rebounds. He made 8 of 10 shots and committed only one turnover.

Borrego heavily praised Ball post-game Saturday.

“He did a great job of balancing aggressiveness, poise and making the right play,” Borrego said. “So, really special performance by him tonight.”

Ball averages about 12 points, six assists and six rebounds. He is among rookie leaders in several statistical categories this season.

Ball, a 6-foot-7 guard, has had previous impressive games, including his first career triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 9. At 19 years and five months, Ball was the youngest player in NBA history to do that.

However, Ball has also had some stumbles; Borrego played him just 17 minutes in a 123-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls because Ball committed five turnovers and had some defensive breakdowns.

The Hornets had an established backcourt of Rozier and Devonte Graham when they drafted Ball. Those two started Charlotte’s first 20 games this season, despite a shooting slump by Graham and cries from a faction of the fan base that a player chosen as high as Ball should be starting already.