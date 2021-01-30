Hornets lose a starter to injury, which opened the door for a popular lineup change

The Charlotte Hornets lost starting guard Terry Rozier to a right ankle sprain Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rozier laid on the floor for several minutes at the end of the first half, before walking off the court with assistance from teammate Miles Bridges. Rozier has started all 19 games this season for the Hornets, as Charlotte’s second-leading scorer at 18.9 points per game.

In Rozier’s absence, rookie LaMelo Ball started the second half. Many Hornets fans have been clamoring for Ball, the third overall pick of the draft, to get a start.

It’s unclear how long Rozier will be out beyond Saturday.