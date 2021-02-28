Hornets will be hurting for players, particularly starters, against Kings on Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets could be without leader scorer Gordon Hayward and starting center Cody Zeller versus the Sacramento Kings Sunday night.

Hayward (right hand contusion) and Zeller (left hip contusion) both were downgraded to doubtful to play, following shootaround Sunday.

The Hornets are already missing Devonte Graham (sore left knee cap) and Caleb Martin (COVID-19 related protocols).

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) walks off the court after injuring his right wrist in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Rick Bowmer AP

Hayward took a hard fall in Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz, aggravating an injury to his shooting hand. He played the next two games, but was way off his 21.5-point average in Golden State, finishing the game with 12 points.

Zeller injured his hip against the Suns, and was ruled out of the Warriors game. In his absence, the Hornets gave up a season-high 72 points in the lane. Golden State had nine dunks in the first quarter, the most dunks a Hornets team had allowed in a quarter in 20 years.

With Zeller out, Hornets coach James Borrego chose to move power forward P.J. Washington over to center, rather than start Bismack Biyombo. The only true center available Friday, Biyombo played just 12 minutes against the Warriors.

The Hornets previously declared Graham out for the Kings, the fifth consecutive game he’s missed with soreness in his left knee cap. Borrego has said it’s possible Graham will miss all six games of this road trip prior to All-Star break.

Caleb Martin will miss his 7th consecutive game while going through COVID-19 related protocols. However, Martin is now with the team and might soon be cleared to play by the NBA to play.

Malik Monk’s fine bench scoring

Malik Monk rejoined the Hornets’ rotation 15 games ago, and has been on quite a hot streak ever since.

He has scored 20 or more points in four of his past five games. In 15 consecutive game appearances, he’s averaging 15 points on 47% shooting from both the field and 3-point range.

Monk played in only four of the Hornets’ first 17 games, partially due to missing training camp with COVID-19. He started playing regularly Jan. 27 against the Pacers, and has averaged 25 minutes per game since.