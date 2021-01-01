Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Charlotte Hornets’ Cody, Caleb Martin fined over altercation in win over Dallas Mavs

The Charlotte Hornets’ Cody and Caleb Martin were both fined by the NBA on Friday, resulting from an altercation with Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson late in Wednesday’s victory in Dallas.

The incident started with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the Hornets’ 118-99 road victory. In announcing the fines, the NBA provided video of the altercation on nba.com.

Johnson, who received a technical foul and was ejected, was fined $40,000 for deliberately pushing Cody Martin out of bounds, aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident.

Cody Martin, who received a technical and was ejected, was fined $25,000 for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a referee.

Caleb Martin was fined $20,000 for entering the altercation and making contact with a referee.

The Martin twins each make about $1.5 million in this, their second NBA seasons.

Profile Image of Rick Bonnell
Rick Bonnell
Rick Bonnell has covered the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA for the Observer since the expansion franchise moved to the Queen City in 1988. A Syracuse grad and former president of the Pro Basketball Writers Association, Bonnell also writes occasionally on the NFL, college sports and the business of sports. Support my work with a digital subscription
