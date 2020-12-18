Charlotte Hornets dealing away tone-setter Terry Rozier now would be a big mistake

What does Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego know now about Terry Rozier that he didn’t a year ago?

“Tone-setter,” Borrego replied of the veteran guard who keeps reinventing himself since arriving in Charlotte.

When the Hornets recruited then-free agent Rozier in July of 2019, the intent was to replace Kemba Walker. Now, don’t get the idea Rozier thinks he is comparable to multi-time All-Star Walker. But he came here in part because this was a chance to be a starting NBA point guard.

About 10 games into last season, Borrego moved Devonte Graham into the starting lineup, which meant Rozier played mostly shooting guard. Rather than mope, he adapted, becoming such a solid catch-and-shoot guy that he made 41% of his 3s last season.

Then, the Hornets used the third overall pick to draft LaMelo Ball, who is so many things Rozier isn’t: Long (6-7), a dynamic dribbler and passer, a star in the making.

So Rozier adapted again and has helped mentor Ball’s development. If Thursday’s game was any indication, Rozier won’t be marginalized by the changes on Charlotte’s roster.

Rozier scored 12 of the Hornets’ first 14 points in a 123-115 preseason victory over the Orlando Magic. He brought some order to a team that had been messy offensively this preseason, committing 48 turnovers in the two previous games.

“In all our first quarters, he set the tone defensively,” Borrego said. “And then, how he scored the ball for us in the first quarter (Thursday), he really got us going.”

Why a trade?

The question I’m asked most frequently by Hornets fans is some version of, “How soon does Rozier get traded?”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

I get the incentive for that: First with Graham and now with Ball, the Hornets have younger alternatives at Rozier’s guard spot. Also, what’s left on Rozier’s contract — $18.9 million this season and $17.9 million in 2021-22 — sure isn’t cheap.

But on a team that is young and evolving, Rozier is solid, adaptive and has intangibles you want rubbing off on other players.

“He’s an extremely proud kid — great pride on both ends of the floor,” Borrego described. “I didn’t know much about Terry (prior to his arrival from the Boston Celtics). But he’s a great teammate and extremely coachable.”

Rozier was efficient Thursday: 20 points off 13 shots from the field, plus seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

He doesn’t need to be a star. He wants to fit in, to help a team that has gone four seasons without a playoff appearance be more functional.

“We’ve got a great locker room. I just want to be myself,” Rozier said when asked about a role.

“Playing on the ball. Playing off the ball. Being unpredictable to our opponents,” Rozier said of things he provides.

Don’t rush

I think rushing Rozier out the door could be a really regrettable decision. There aren’t many veterans on this team — particularly ones with playoff experience like Rozier’s with the Celtics — to settle down and teach the young guys.

Will there be a time when it makes sense to assess his trade value? Absolutely. I’m guessing after this season, when Rozier would be down to one guaranteed contract year, the Hornets could deal him for a draft pick or a young vet.

But shipping him off now? I just don’t see the upside.

There’s no one else ready quite yet to set that tone.