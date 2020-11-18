Basketball
Can LaMelo Ball lead Hornets to the NBA Finals? One (in)famous sports talker thinks so
Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball with the third pick in the NBA Draft.
Not too long after that, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless tweeted that Ball could lift the Hornets to places they’ve never been: like the NBA Finals.
No, really ... The NBA Finals.
Now, we must also report that Bayless had an entirely different take on Ball earlier on draft day. We’re not sure what changed his mind.
Charlotte has not had a winning record since going 48-34 in the 2015-16 season. Since then, Charlotte has finished 11th, 10th, 9th and 10th in the Eastern Conference. Since the 2004-05 season, when they returned to the NBA, Charlotte’s NBA franchise has made the playoffs exactly three times.
Getting to the Finals would be a leap for a team that has never won its division.
But Ball is 19. He — and the Hornets — have time.
▪ ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also had an interesting reaction to the pick.
