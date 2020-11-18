The importance of tonight’s NBA draft for the Charlotte Hornets cannot be overstated

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak finally has the tools to lead real change.

Maybe not immediate or dramatic change, but moves that create traction toward the Hornets ending a four-season streak without the playoffs. The Hornets hold the third pick in Wednesday night’s NBA draft, their highest selection since 2012. The Hornets also will have about $20 million in room under the salary cap when free agency begins Friday.

Kupchak has been frank in acknowledging how far this roster is from contending for anything.

“You know, we’re not good enough right now to win a bunch of games, to get into the playoffs and to advance,” Kupchak said last Friday.

Kupchak said that in response to a question about talent-versus-position in making the third pick. He says he’ll pick the best player available regardless of whether that’s an area of need. To him, they’re all areas of need.

The Hornets also hold the 32nd and 56th slots in a 60-pick draft. In all likelihood, the players chosen 32nd and 56th would spend time next season with the G-League Greensboro Swarm, assuming they’re on Charlotte’s roster.

The salary cap room allows Kupchak to maneuver in various ways, not just to sign free agents. For instance, Kupchak could absorb a contract to facilitate a trade, something he couldn’t always do in his prior two seasons running the Hornets.

Four scenarios on how the draft could play out for the Hornets:

The Hornets trade up

(Strong possibility)

Multiple NBA sources have told The Observer that the Hornets would ideally acquire former University of Memphis center James Wiseman, who would likely be gone before the third pick.

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves with the first pick and Golden State Warriors with the second pick are open to trading out of those spots. The question is what assets the Hornets would have to give up in a draft with no clear pecking order at the top.

Without talking specifics, Kupchak acknowledged trade discussions could heat up Wednesday.

“You’ll hear a lot more in terms of speculation probably between now and Monday or Tuesday,” Kupchak said Friday, “and then things will get pretty serious.”

Staying at 3 for obvious suspects

(Highest probability)

The most likely outcome is the Hornets selecting whichever of three players — Wiseman, Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball — is still there at No. 3.

This isn’t a great draft class, but Kupchak has constantly talked about needing talent and how the third pick should represent a “special” player in any draft.

“We are going to have to draft for the best player that we feel could be a 10- to 12-year starter,” Kupchak said.

Broadening options at No. 3

(remote possibility)

Southern Cal center Onyeka Okongwu and Israeli pro Deni Avdija have been mentioned as options should the Hornets have a broader search at No. 3. Okongwu’s ability to switch on defense and Avdija’s positional versatility (he could play anything from point guard to power forward in the NBA) would both be useful on Charlotte’s roster.

But if Kupchak is true to his talent-trumps-all approach, it’s hard to see him straying from Wiseman-Edwards-Ball.

Hornets trade down

(remote possibility)

Kupchak would likely have opportunities to trade down from No. 3 and pick up another asset. But working with a roster full of complementary players and no star, swapping quality for quantity would seem an odd choice.

This is the highest Charlotte pick since Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was selected No. 2 in 2012. It’s the first time the Hornets moved up in the draft lottery since 1999, when they drafted Baron Davis third.

Kupchak captured the significance of moving up in this lottery.

“With a top-3 pick, most times you can get a special player,” Kupchak said when the Hornets jumped from eighth to third. “Somebody who you can say is going to be a starter in the league, even on a good team. That would be our hope.”

That doesn’t sound like a guy looking to trade down.