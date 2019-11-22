Charlotte Hornets new uniform color is a franchise first, team officials say

Screen Shot of Charlotte Hornets Twitter post

A day after forward Miles Bridges leaked the news on Instagram, the NBA Charlotte Hornets on Friday unveiled their first gray uniform in franchise history.

“For those of you who don’t follow @MilesBridges on Instagram…our 2019-20 City Edition Uniforms have arrived,” the Hornets tweeted with the hashtag AllFly.

Bridges posted a video to his 317,000 Instagram followers Thursday of what appeared to be a new alternate team jersey, The Charlotte Observer reported that day.

On his Instagram story, Bridges and teammates PJ Washington and Devonte Graham were posing for a photo shoot in a light gray jersey with a purple “CHA” and teal and purple trim.

Friday morning, the team made the new design official.

“The Charlotte Hornets today are celebrating Cool Gray Friday with the unveiling of a new, cool gray City Edition uniform to be worn during the 2019-20 season, in association with Official Jersey Patch Partner LendingTree,” team officials posted with a 30-second YouTube video.

Players are scheduled to wear the uniforms starting at home Dec. 6 against the Brooklyn Nets and then four more times at Spectrum Center games and 10 times on the road.

“Cool gray” became an accent color on Hornets uniforms when the Hornets name returned to Charlotte in 2014, according to the team.

The City Edition officially unveiled by the team Friday morning features an entirely new design, including a cell pattern on both sides of the jersey and shorts.

While some fans want “CLT” back on the uniforms instead of “CHA,” social media generally praised the City Edition jerseys and shorts.

“Dope!” one fan tweeted.

“Can I buy a custom one?” another fan asked.