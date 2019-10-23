Rookie P.J. Washington leads Hornets past Bulls in Charlotte’s season opener

If rookie PJ Washington’s debut is any indication, the Charlotte Hornets might have found a go-to scorer.

If the Chicago Bulls points in the paint are any indication, the Hornets’ defense is still a mess.

The Hornets won their season opener 126-125, nearly breaking the franchise record for 3-pointers made. The Hornets made 23 of 44 from 3-point range, one short of the most in team history.

Washington, the 12th overall pick in June out of Kentucky, finished with 27 points, a franchise record for rookies in their NBA debut. Devonte Graham came off the bench for 23 points and eight assists, and Dwayne Bacon scored 22.

The Bulls scored a troubling 78 points in the lane, which allowed Chicago to stay in the game despite the Hornets hovering at 50 percent from 3-point range throughout the game.

Good buzz

Washington got the start in his first NBA game, with coach James Borrego saying it was obvious in the preseason the rookie isn’t scared of the moment. It sure looked that way when he made his first three shots — all from 3-point range.

Washington finished the first half with 17 points. All seven of his first-half shots were 3s, and he made five of them. In the first half alone, he came within two points of the franchise record for a rookie in his first game (Emeka Okafor’s 19 points in 2004.)

Bee stings

The Hornets entered the preseason with a priority better rim defense. They certainly didn’t have that Wednesday, giving up 78 points in the lane.

Also, turnovers were a big problem in the preseason and continued in the season opener: 19 giveaways, resulting in 29 Chicago points.

Building blocks

Graham had as good a preseason as any young Hornet not named Washington. That carried into the season opener when he scored nine points and made both of his 3-point attempts. Graham finished the game at point guard, playing ahead of starter Terry Rozier.

Graham needed to show opponents he was willing and capable of taking and making those 3s to change how they guarded him. He looks so much more confident when spotted up outside the arc.

Beyond the numbers

Borrego told the Observer in September he didn’t view it as his job to consider contracts or salaries this season in doling out playing time. That was certainly reflected in the opening-night rotation. Five of the seven highest-paid players on the Hornets salary cap — Nic Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk — didn’t start. Those five players have combined guaranteed salaries of nearly $75 million.

While Batum, Williams and Monk all would get significant minutes off the bench this season, Biyombo and Kidd-Gilchrist might not play without injuries opening minutes.