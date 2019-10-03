Hornets raise development priority by adding hybrid coach to work with Swarm

SHARE COPY LINK

The Charlotte Hornets have added Nick Friedman as player development coach, a new position where Friedman will accompany players on G-League assignments with the Greensboro Swarm.

Hornets coach James Borrego discussed this role prior to training camp as reflecting the team’s raised commitment to using the Swarm as a development vehicle. The Hornets used the G-League more last season with young players, and got good results in the improvement of Dwayne Bacon and Devonte Graham.

“I think this group in the past did very little with the G-League. This is the first time they have used the G-League this amount, and it really helped us make a significant jump last year,” Borrego said at a media function prior to training camp in Chapel Hill.

“I expect to use the G-League even more. It’s right here in our backyard” 90 miles to the northeast.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Friedman has worked for three G-League franchises in various development roles. The Hornets described this as a “hybrid” job, with lots of direct interaction with players on assignment, coordinating between Borrego’s staff and Swarm coach Joe Wolf.

“If there’s a two-way player going between the clubs, (Friedman is) going with them, he’s developing them,” Borrego said.

Borrego came to the Hornets from the San Antonio Spurs, which was heavily vested early in its G-League program in Austin. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak previously had that position with the Los Angeles Lakers, who similarly prioritized G-League development for young players.

Bacon, in contention to be a starter this season for the Hornets, said it’s key that players see value in a G-League stint, not treat it as “punishment.” Graham said coaches and the front office were proactive last season about not becoming detached from players on assignment in Greensboro.

“The front office came to the games, the coaches drove to the games -- they told us what they wanted us to work on,” Graham said. “There was definitely still communication when we were there.”

Borrego said the Swarm provides extensive playing time for young players who aren’t playing regularly for the Hornets. NBA teams don’t practice often or for long the second half of seasons to preserve veterans’ bodies, limiting development and conditioning opportunities.

“I want our guys playing 25 to 30 minutes a night” either in Charlotte or Greensboro, Borrego said. “That’s how you really develop.”

That doesn’t just apply to players on two-way contracts (currently Robert Franks and Ahmed Hill) or second-round pick Cody Martin. Kupchak said on draft night that PJ Washington, the 12th overall pick, could play a lot in Greensboro as a rookie.

Washington said he’s seen, through Bacon’s positive experience, how the Swarm could benefit him. The Hornets have a crowd at Washington’s power forward position, so it might be tough initially for him to break into the rotation.

The Hornets have 13 guaranteed contracts for a maximum of 15 roster spots. By bringing 20 players to training camp -- the maximum the NBA allows -- the Hornets are looking to maximize development opportunity and get a head start on filling out the Swarm’s roster.

“With the young guys, especially, player-development has to be driving” the strategy, Borrego said.