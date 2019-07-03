Hornets lose their lottery pick, Kentucky’s PJ Washington, to foot injury

Versatility important for newest Charlotte Hornets Charlotte Hornets draft picks PJ Washington and Cody Martin are indicative of the type of basketball that Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak wants the team to play. The Hornets introduced the players on Friday, June 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Hornets draft picks PJ Washington and Cody Martin are indicative of the type of basketball that Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak wants the team to play. The Hornets introduced the players on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The Charlotte Hornets have lost their first-round pick for Las Vegas summer league.

Forward-center PJ Washington, who the Hornets selected 12th overall, will be held out of summer league with a sore left foot. This is a recurrence of an injury Washington had with Kentucky last season.

The Hornets do not anticipate Washington needing corrective surgery. However, as a precaution, they are shutting down the 6-foot-7 Washington, expected to play power forward and some center in the NBA.

Hornets coach James Borrego broke the news of Washington’s injury after summer practice Wednesday. He also disclosed that he anticipates Miles Bridges, the Hornets’ first-rounder from a year ago, playing primarily power forward next season, possibly starting at that position.

Borrego also mentioned that the first of the Hornets’ two second-round picks, Cody Martin, is being used primarily at point guard for now.

This is the second time in the last three off-seasons the Hornets lost their lottery pick to a summer injury. Malik Monk sat out summer league in Orlando, Fla., in 2017 with an ankle injury he suffered in pre-draft workouts.