Exclusive: Michael Jordan selling large chunk of Hornets; won’t give up control

Michael Jordan has agreed to sell a large piece of the Charlotte Hornets to two New York-based investors, the Observer has learned.

Jordan is bringing in Gabe Plotkin, a founder of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, a founder of DI Capital. Both prospective owners must be approved by the NBA, but that is already in process and the sale is expected to close in the next couple of weeks, a league source confirmed.

Jordan controls about a 97 percent stake in the Hornets. This agreement has no provision for him to give up majority control of the team or its operation. A source familiar with Jordan’s thinking said he plans to own and run the Hornets “a good, long time.”

The percentages Plotkin and Sundheim are buying have not been revealed, nor the price they are paying. In February, Forbes estimated the Hornets were worth about $1.3 billion. Jordan’s original investment, when he bought control from Bob Johnson in 2010, was roughly $180 milliion.

A source familiar with the deal said Jordan is attracted to adding investors with deep resources who might offer new ideas regarding technology advances. Jordan has some minority investors who own small shares of the team that all pre-date his buying control.

Former five-time NBA most valuable player Jordan is the only former player with a controlling stake in one of the NBA’s 30 franchises. Forbes recently estimated Jordan’s personal fortune at roughly $1.9 billion. Since becoming an NBA owner he has become deeply involved in the league’s labor relations, sometimes serving as a “translator” between owners and players.

The former star of the Chicago Bulls, who won a national championship with North Carolina in 1982, made hundreds of millions off the court, particularly with the still-iconic “Jordan Brand” division of Nike.

Jordan bought controlling interest in the then-Bobcats from BET founder Johnson in March 2010 at a deep discount. According to an NBA source familiar with the deal, Jordan paid roughly $180 million in cash and debt assumption for roughly 65 percent of the asset. A source with knowledge of the ownership said Jordan currently owns more than 80 percent equity.

The NBA initially sold the expansion franchise to Johnson and a group of mostly Charlotte-based investors for $300 million in 2004. Jordan’s purchase was based on an appraised value of $287 million for a team that lost money with regularity its first few seasons.

Jordan’s investment has appreciated dramatically, a reflection of league-wide franchise values. The Hornets were 28th among 30 NBA franchises in Forbes’ value rankings, topped by the New York Knicks at $4 billion.

While the Hornets have struggled on the court, failing to reach the playoffs each of the past three seasons, the business operation has been more successful. Team president Fred Whitfield recently said season-ticket renewals were around 80 percent this off-season and the team has done well with sponsorships.

The Hornets manage Spectrum Center, the city-owned uptown arena, meaning they either get the profit or are responsible for any losses connected to the building. That means the team books concerts, shows and other sports events in the building.

Spectrum Center has already hosted the NBA All-Star game (last February), plus ACC and CIAA basketball tournaments, the NCAA tournament, and the 2012 Democratic National Convention. The building will be the site of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Under Jordan’s ownership, the team rebranded in 2014 to Hornets — the nickname of the original Charlotte NBA franchise, which left for New Orleans in 2002 — after that team renamed itself the Pelicans. The return to that nickname and the original team’s purple-and-teal colors and logos were a huge hit with fans.

The Hornets’ local television rights are held by Fox Sports Southeast. WFNZ-AM 610 is their radio flagship in Charlotte.

As a small-market franchise, the Hornets annually receive millions in revenue-sharing from the NBA office. That comes in part from luxury tax some teams pay for excessive player payrolls.

In his nine seasons as Hornets owner, Jordan has never paid luxury tax, and that played a role in the team losing star point guard Kemba Walker, who signed with the Boston Celtics in July.