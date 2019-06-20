Hornets draft Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke to address rim-protection weakness

The Charlotte Hornets addressed their weak interior defense, drafting Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke 12th overall in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Hornets coach James Borrego and general manager Mitch Kupchak both identified rim protection as an area of need after a 39-43 season in which the team again missed the playoffs. Clarke, a 6-foot-8 forward, was third in college basketball in shots blocked last season at 3.2 per game.

Clarke played one season at Gonzaga, after transferring from San Jose State. He averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for one of the top programs in college basketball.

Clarke’s first predraft workout was in Charlotte, just after the NBA Combine in early May. He is not particularly big (6-foot-7, 207 pounds) for an NBA rim protector, but his anticipation and quickness made him one of college basketball’s top defenders last season.

“I’m going to be able to block anyone’s shot,” Clarke said during his visit to Charlotte.

“I bring (shot blocking) to any team, and I’m going to get better at it, too, As I get stronger, i feel like there’s room to jump higher”

No Hornets player averaged a block per game. Marvin Williams finished the season 43rd in the NBA in blocks at 0.81 per game (Cody Zeller averaged 0.84 blocks, but didn’t play enough games to count among league leaders). Center Bismack Biyombo’s traditional strength has been rim protection, but he averaged 0.76 blocks last season.

Clarke needs to improve on his perimeter shooting (just 25 percent from the college 3-point line). Right now, he has an unorthodox jump shot, with a launch point closer to his throat than his nose. It’s similar to how former NBA player Shawn Marion’s shot was. That launch point will make Clarke’s shot easier to defend.

Clarke turns 23 in September, which would make him one of the oldest rookies in this draft class. He contends that can be a plus, rather than a minus, in an NBA that leands to youth and potential.

“I feel like I’ll be ready to play right off the bat,” Clarke said in May.

“There are some players who are going to have to go through a longer stage than I will to play. I feel like all of the experience I’ve got will really come in handy.”