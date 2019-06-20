Charlotte Hornets draft Texas’ Jaxson Hayes to address poor rim protection

The Charlotte Hornets addressed a need for interior defense Thursday, when they drafted Texas center Jaxson Hayes with the 12th overall pick.

Hayes averaged 10 points, five rebounds and 2.2 shots blocked in his single college season with the Longhorns. He was a late bloomer in high school, who changed his primary sport from football to basketball, partially as a result of a dramatic growth spurt. He grew about 7 inches to his current 6-foot-11.

Hayes’ rise in basketball is dramatic. As a high school sophomore, he wasn’t a starter on his junior varsity team.

Both of his parents are accomplished athletes: His father, Jonathan Hayes, played tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1990s. He has since become a coach, including a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hayes’ mother, Kristi, played basketball at Drake, where she was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the year in 1995.

Hornets coach James Borrego and general manager Mitch Kupchak both identified interior defense as a weakness of last season’s team. They were 16th among 30 NBA teams in points-in-the-lane allowed, at 49 per game.

The Hornets were tied for 18th in shots blocked, at 4.94 per game, a deficit of more than one per game to their cumulative opponent. No Hornets player individually averaged a block per game.

Hayes turned 19 in May. He figures to be a player who will need development to play regular minutes in the NBA.

The Hornets had an unsettled minutes rotation at center last season, in part due to two injuries to Cody Zeller — a broken hand in January and left knee soreness in April — which limited him to 49 games played. The other options at center — Bismack Biyombo, Willy Hernangomez and Frank Kaminsky — were in and out of the rotation to mixed results.