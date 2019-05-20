The upside-down stat that Charlotte 49ers’ Jon Davis must overcome in NBA’s eyes

Charlotte 49ers’ Jon Davis works out for Hornets Davis on how he feels he progressed in basketball over 4 college seasons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Davis on how he feels he progressed in basketball over 4 college seasons.

Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis knows what he must overcome in this draft run-up: NBA scouts don’t want to see a negative assist-to-turnover ratio.

Davis brought up that damning statistic during an interview following his workout Monday with the Charlotte Hornets: He finished his senior season with more turnovers (121) than assists (107).

“That’s extremely bad for a point guard,” said the 6-foot-3 Davis. “I just want to show I can run a team, that I can handle the ball. And also that I can do all that stuff while scoring the ball, which is what I’m really known for.”

Davis had a productive senior season, averaging 21.7 points, while playing for a new coach in Ron Sanchez. He was second in scoring in Conference USA and made second-team all-conference.

This is the second time Davis has auditioned for the Hornets: He was in a workout last summer before choosing to withdraw his name from the draft and return to college. Davis said he will also work out with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.

That he’s even in consideration to play pro basketball is a long way from where he was in high school in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

“When I signed with UNC Charlotte in 2015, I was just happy to get a Division I scholarship,” Davis said.

“I can play both guard positions, and I’m durable. I started every game but three games in college. And I’m a high-character guy; you’d have a hard time finding anyone who’d have a bad thing to say about me.”

It’s dicey whether Davis will be one of the 60 players chosen in the June 20 draft. If he goes unselected, there are other avenues to the NBA; a summer league invitation that could lead to a spot in the NBA’s development system, the G-League.

“The G-League is really competitive,” Davis said.; “A lot of guys in the G-League are going to the NBA and making noise pretty quickly.”