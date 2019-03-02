Charlotte Hornets’ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist experienced an NBA first Friday. Some context

Seven seasons and 400-some NBA games into his NBA career, Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist experienced a first Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets:
He did not play, despite being healthy and available on the bench.
Hornets coach James Borrego tweaked his rotation, playing Frank Kaminsky 24 minutes in a 123-112 victory that broke a three-game losing streak. Two players who were regulars off the bench this season -- Kidd-Gilchrist and shooting guard Malik Monk -- didn’t play.
Never before had Kidd-Gilchrist, the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, not played when truly available to the Hornets. The technical term in the NBA is “Did Not Play -- Coach’s decision.” Kidd-Gilchirst had been listed “DNP-CD” in games previously, but there was always some other factor -- a nagging injury, a rest game or an excused personal absence -- that was key to him not getting on the court.
This was the first time since the then-Bobcats selected Kidd-Gilchrist out of Kentucky that the coach chose not to use him as a tactical decision.
Kidd-Gilchrist was a starter most of his first six NBA seasons, playing primarily for Steve Clifford. He was the team’s defensive stopper, which mitigated his offensive limitations. When Borrego replaced Clifford, he asked Kiddd-Gilichrist to play with the second unit and to switch his primary position from small forward to power forward.
Kidd-Gilchrist accepted those changes gracefully. Playing in shorter bursts has in at least one sense aided him, allowing him to play ferociously with less concern for rationing his energy and fouls.
However, his playing time has slipped of late: Prior to Friday, Kidd-Gilchrist had reached 20 minutes only once in six games. Following Wednesday’s home loss to the Houston Rockets, Borrego said he needed to find ways to help the second unit’s ability to score.
Friday’s strategy was plugging in Kaminsky (who made seven of 12 shots from the field) and moving out Kidd-Gilchrist and Monk (who has made one of his last 12 shots from the field).
Post-game Friday, Borrego was asked how Kidd-Gilchrist and Monk, both lottery picks by the Hornets, handled not playing.
“They’re professionals, they’re about our team, and I think they’ll handle this just right.” Borrego replied.
