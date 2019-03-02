The most predictable thing about James Borrego’s rotation is unpredictability

Words Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego should never hear from one of his players:
“J.B., I just didn’t expect you’d put me in tonight.”
In 30 years of covering the NBA, I’ve never seen a coach quite so improvisational as Borrego. Fourteen of the 15 players on guaranteed contract have gotten major minutes at one time or another over this team’s first 62 games. The only reason third-string point guard Shelvin Mack hasn’t is because he’s still so new.
Friday was Frank Kaminsky’s turn. He’d played key minutes before, but no time recently. He was so out of the picture there was all sorts of talk he wanted a buyout to be released and play for another team.
With the Hornets on a three-game losing streak and their playoff chances in jeopardy, Borrego again shook it up. Kaminsky was inserted in the first quarter and immediately scored five points. He finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in the Hornets’ 123-112 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
Borrego took Kaminsky aside Thursday, telling him to be prepared to play Friday. Kaminsky hadn’t in about two weeks. The center minutes went to Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo of late. Kaminsky also plays some power forward, but those minutes are dominated by Marvin Williams and rookie Miles Bridges.
Some sort of curve was coming: Borrego spent much of the his news conference after Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets saying he had to find a fresh way to help the second unit score. Whatever liabilities there are in Kaminsky’s game, he can do that; his shooting range is also a plus against a Nets team that plays as much zone defense as any in the NBA.
No ‘reactionary’
Some of Borrego’s improvisational tendency is an outgrowth of working for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Borrego often talks about Pop’s habit of throwing in a player deep off the bench just to see how it might make the opposing team squirm.
But Borrego’s behavior is more than that. He said earlier this season that however his first real head-coaching job goes (he was an interim with the Orlando Magic a few seasons ago), he won’t be “reactionary.” As in, he refuses to let the opposing coach dictate his choices.
So Friday he shook it up, not just by using Kaminsky but by not using Michael Kidd-Gilchrist or Malik Monk. Each of those three players is a former lottery pick, so these are guys the Hornets have invested in. You can agree or disagree with Borrego’s rotation choices, but this is clear: He’s his own man and trusts his instincts.
If moving someone into or out of the rotation is a mistake, it’s an honest mistake.
Frustrated
Kaminsky had gotten consistent rotation minutes in his prior three seasons in Charlotte. The coaching shift — Borrego replacing Steve Clifford — meant a position change for Kaminsky (from primarily power forward to primarily center), and he didn’t have the same safety net of a staff with a history of sticking by him.
The center rotation has been Zeller-and-somebody, with that somebody frequently changing: Sometimes Willy Hernangomez, sometimes Biyombo, sometimes Williams shifting over from forward. Occasionally, it was Kaminsky.
That tested his patience greatly.
“There are times when I just get so frustrated you can see it in my face,” Kaminsky said.
Kaminsky talked steadily for a minute post-game about what’s come to matter to him: A renewed love of basketball, an appreciation for friends and family and a love of how teammates kept him in a right state of mind.
“I’ve got amazing teammates,” Kaminsky said.
They would have been ex-teammates had the buyout happened. Kaminsky didn’t directly address whether he requested a release, but he said he never stopped wanting it to work out with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2015.
He isn’t fooling himself that Friday was a sea change.
“I played really well tonight,” Kaminsky said, “but it’s just one game.”
And one more reminder this coach will try just about anything with his rotation.
