Charlotte Hornets knock off Nets in Brooklyn, end three-game losing streak

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego is never reluctant to try something new. Friday, that something new was big man Frank Kaminsky.
Using Kaminsky off the bench for the first time in a while was a fresh wrinkle as the Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-112 in a game with playoff stakes. The Hornets improved to 29-33. New York native Kemba Walker scored 25 and Jeremy Lamb added 22 off the bench.
The victory broke a three-game losing streak for the Hornets, who are trying to hold off the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.
While Borrego started the same five, he significantly shook up his rotation after saying Wednesday he needed to find new ways to help the second unit offensively. Kaminsky was one of the first reserves off the bench and finished with 15 points. Two players who have been fixtures in the rotation — Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk — didn’t play.
The Nets got 22 points from point guard D’Angelo Russell. DeMarre Carroll added 20.
Three who mattered
Walker: This was as primo as Walker’s ability to contort himself at the rim gets. He reached 25 points with only one 3-pointer and no free throws.
Lamb: He had seven of the Hornets’ 13 free throws through three quarters and made them all.
Carroll: A big addition to the Nets bench, he continuously got to the foul line.
Observations
▪ This was Kaminsky’s first playing time in about two weeks. There was widespread speculation he wanted a release, which would have involved him giving up some guaranteed salary in what is called a buyout. The deadline for a player to be off one roster and be playoff-eligible to be signed by another team was Friday at midnight.
▪ No team in the NBA plays more zone defense than the Nets. Running offense against zone was a big problem for the Hornets early this season, low-lighted by the New York Knicks’ big second-half comeback in mid-December. Borrego said he believes his team has adapted considerably since then to the tactic.
▪ Walker scored 16 first-half points (off 8-of-10 shooting from the field) without ever attempting a 3-pointer or getting to the foul line. That’s pretty rare the way the NBA game is played these days.
▪ The biggest difference since the lineup change after the All-Star break (adding Miles Bridges to the starters and moving Jeremy Lamb to the second unit) was more scoring opportunities for Nic Batum (moving from small forward to shooting guard). Batum didn’t score Friday until two minutes into the second half, but he hit two big fourth-quarter jump shots.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets brought Dwayne Bacon up from the Greensboro Swarm to Brooklyn for this game, but he was inactive. They left Devonte Graham with the Swarm.
▪ Former Hornet Treveon Graham continues to be a fill-in starter for the Nets., who got back Spencer Dinwiddie after he missed about a month with a thumb injury.
▪ The Nets committed 13 first-half turnovers, which the Hornets converted into 15 points.
They said it
“We’ve played better against zone. We understand what we’re trying to do against zone. .” – Borrego, before the game, on the Nets’ heavy reliance on zone defense.
“We’ve seen everything. Nothing should surprise us now.” – Borrego on all the gadget defenses teams in general, and the Nets in particular, throw at Walker.
Report card
B+ OFFENSE: Excellent inside-outside balance and lots of second-chance points.
C+ DEFENSE: The Nets shot a good percentage but Hornets got a lot of turnovers.
B+ COACHING: Borrego is never reluctant to try something new.
