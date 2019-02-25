Golden State Warriors offense bullies Charlotte Hornets Monday

The Golden State Warriors look pretty on offense in most games, but the Charlotte Hornets didn’t do much to impede them Monday.
In former Davidson star Stephen Curry’s only regular-season game in Charlotte this season, the Warriors took it to the Hornets 121-110 at Spectrum Center. Curry ht a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left to give the Hornets an 11-point lead that settled this one.
Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, didn’t have a good shooting night (5-of-18 for 16 points) but most of his teammates did. The Warriors shot 51 percent from the field, with Klay Thompson scoring 26 points. DeMarcus Cousins added 24 points and Kevin Durant added 20.
The Warriors improved to 43-17.
The Hornets lost their second in a row, falling to 26-32. Center Cody Zeller had a career high in points with 28, plus nine rebounds. Point guard Kemba Walker added 23 points.
The Hornets play again at home Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.
Three who mattered
Kemba Walker: Monday he passed Dell Curry (Stephen’s dad) for most field goals made in Hornets history, one of numerous franchise records for the three-time All-Star.
Draymond Green: A power forward with such playmaking skill is a huge plus. He had 10 assists.
Cody Zeller: His first miss came midway through the fourth quarter. He made 13 of 14
Observations
▪ The Hornets were 1-3 in their past four entering the Warriors game, and that was so much about bad starts. They were outscored in first quarters in those games by an average of 34-to-21. Opponent shooting in those quarters: 59 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.
▪ Warriors center Boogie Cousins had a big problem early running around with Zeller, who scored 12 points in his first eight minutes, mostly off layups.
▪ Walker was charged with a technical foul early in this game. You have to wonder if he was still agitated from not getting a call at the end of Saturday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. .
▪ Hornets rookie Miles Bridges went into the starting lineup Friday, the first game after All-Star break. Bridges greatly struggled in the first half Monday, going scoreless on five missed shots from the field. He made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter
▪ Hornets backup point guard Tony Parker played 30 minutes Saturday against the Nets, which is certainly high for a 36-year-old player. Coach James Borrego said pregame he doesn’t expect a lot of 30-minute games for Parker the rest of the season, but that he’d use Parker as he must to pull out wins.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Hornets brought back Devonte Graham and Dwayne Bacon from a G-League assignment with the Greensboro Swarm, but neither player was on Monday’s active roster.
▪ That was Walker’s sixth technical foul this season, most by any Hornet.
▪ Hornets had some problems all through the roster containing the Warriors interior scoring. That’s been an ongoing problem the past month or so.
They said it
“We know coming in here, flying across the country yesterday coming off a bad loss, that we’ve got to be much better if we’re going to win.” – Warriors coach Steve Kerr pre-game on the start of a cross-conference trip, following a home loss to the Houston Rockets.
“They’ve allowed some banter before the games . It used to be you couldn’t go over to the ref and say, ‘Hi.’” – Kerr, when asked if he sees any reason there has been less friction this season between NBA refs and coaches.
Report card
C+ OFFENSE: That 3-point percentage has to be better to stay with the Warriors.
F DEFENSE: Where didn’t the Warriors score efficiently?
C COACHING: .This was a predictable loss, but they need to make up for blowing that fourth-quarter lead to the Nets somewhere along the way.
