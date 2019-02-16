NBA Skills champ Jason Tatum hoping to turn half-court heave into taco sponsorship

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum guaranteed a victory in Saturday night’s NBA Skills Challenge competition during NBA All-Star Weekend media day on Saturday morning.
As confident as he was, he sure made it as dramatic as possible.
He came from behind to dispatch Kyle Kuzma and Nikola Jokic to make the final round. But to beat Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young, he needed a little something extra.
Young seemed poised to win, attempting his would-be challenge-winning three-pointer as Tatum crossed halfcourt.
“The previous two rounds, the guy was ahead of me, (and I) figured I’d let him get a shot attempt so I could get closer to the three-point line,” Tatum said. “I didn’t want to give Trae a chance.”
Tatum launched a near-halfcourt shot as Young released his, earning the title when his ball darted through the nylon.
“I honestly didn’t know I was going to hit the shot, but I had to give myself a chance, throw it up there, and it worked out for the best,” Tatum said.
Young had knocked out two of the challenge’s most exciting players in Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Dallas Mavericks rookie sensation Luka Doncic.
But he was no match for a little Celtic luck.
“I just saw he was getting close, about to shoot it,” Tatum said. “So I thought I’d better at least — if I’m going to lose, I’d better at least get a shot attempt up. Let me throw this up real quick. I thought I’d at least knock his ball out of the way so I can get a chance to shoot it.”
His Skills Challenge victory came one night after he dropped 30 points in the Rising Stars game.
The second-year player nicknamed “Taco Jay” plans to call Taco Bell, which sponsored the Skills Challenge, and try to parlay his newest trophy into a sponsorship of his own.
And even though he won’t get to keep his trophy — his mom, who he said “steals” all his trophies and Duke jerseys, will get it — he’ll head back to Boston satisfied.
“It’s been a great weekend, a lot better than last year,” he said. “I played well yesterday. We won, so that was good. We lost last year. And I got an opportunity to participate in Saturday night this year, which I didn’t last year. I get to leave with some hardware.
“So it was a successful weekend.”
