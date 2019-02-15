Basketball

Memories from 1991 NBA All-Star Game: Hilarious missed dunk, a mound of rebounds

By Rick Bonnell

February 15, 2019 03:45 PM

Charlotte Coliseum is gone, imploded to make way for condos and such on Tyvola Road. The sale of that land helped pay for the construction of the Coliseum’s uptown replacement, Spectrum Center.

In 1991, Magic Johnson was an NBA All-Star point guard from the Los Angeles Lakers. Now he runs the Lakers in a different way.
The players from 1991 are all long-retired: Some went on to talk about the game (Charles Barkley), to coach (Kevin McHale, Patrick Ewing), to run teams (Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and several others) and one even to own a team (the Hornets’ own Michael Jordan).

NBA All-Star Weekend’s previously visited Charlotte in ’91, not long after the Hornets became Charlotte’s first major-league team. It was huge for this growing Southern city, launched on a path to get an NFL franchise host a Final Four and a national political convention.

Five memories from that weekend:

More defense? Not by much

Jordan recalled they probably played a bit more defense back then during All-Star Games, but he said this has always been more about showmanship than outcome.

“It’s a different time, obviously,” Jordan said Tuesday. “Defense is part of it, offense is part of it. But showcasing your talent” is the point of the game then and now.

Chance to laugh

Dominique Wilkins was the comic relief when he sprung free for an uncontested dunk. Looking to make the play of the game, he pulled the ball down to his waist, brought it back up for the dunk .... and bounced it right off the rim, drawing cackles from both benches.

“I’m gonna remind him,” Johnson said of Wilkins post-game. “I’m gonna light him up for missing that shot on national TV!”

Not quite prime time

Philadelphia 76ers forward Charles Barkley was the MVP of the 1991 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte with 17 points and an astounding 22 rebounds.
Uptown Charlotte was nothing like it is now. There were so few restaurant and nightlife options that temporary businesses popped up in vacant storefronts that weekend. Visiting media were shocked and annoyed when the large hotel where the NBA placed them abruptly closed the bar at 11 p.m. without a last-call warning.

Charles in charge

Jordan was the game’s leading scorer with 26 points, but that wasn’t good enough to be voted Most Valuable Player.

Barkley won it for a remarkable 22 rebounds (in addition to 17 points).

Whoops

The East won the game 116-114. West guard Kevin Johnson had a 3-point attempt to win it, but that was nullified when Karl Malone was called for basket-interference

