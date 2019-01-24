2019 NBA All-Star Edition uniforms unveiled by Jordan Brand

Nike’s Jordan Brand on Thursday unveiled the 2019 NBA All-Star Edition uniforms that will be worn by players during the game at the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte Feb. 17.

Spectrum Center is home to the Charlotte Hornets, owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The 2019 uniforms pay homage to both Charlotte and the 1991 NBA All-Star Game, the first one the city hosted, according to a Nike news release.

“For the graphics and color combination of red, white and blue, the Jordan Brand design team took cues from early-’90s style and the first Charlotte NBA All-Star Game,” according to the release.

Jordan Brand announced in the release that:





▪ A 1991 NBA All-Star Game-inspired logo appears on the waist and sides of the uniform shorts.

▪ The honeycomb pattern in the NBA star logo and crowns on the vents are meant to honor the Queen City.

▪ Logos and player numbers are cut from a “military-inspired stencil font, which pulls through the flight heritage of North Carolina,” according to Nike’s release.

Captains and starter versions of the 2019 NBA All-Star Edition jerseys are available at Nike.com and some retailers, with reserve player jerseys to be released Jan. 31.





Earlier this month, Twitter user Josman Suri leaked photos of what appeared to be the 2019 NBA All-Star Game jerseys before the league publicly unveiled them.

In a reply tweet to The Charlotte Observer at the time, Suri said he took the pictures at a Nike store in a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.