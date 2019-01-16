Where is the 2019 NBA All-Star Game being played?

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at uptown Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, home of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets.
The game will be the biggest sporting event ever hosted by the city, according to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.
Stars expected to play in the game include LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets.
The game is the capstone to NBA All-Star Weekend, a series of events Feb. 15-17 in uptown, many of which will be open to fans.
