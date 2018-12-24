Want to help Charlotte Hornet Kemba Walker’s case for All-Star starter? Here’s how

If you’d like to help make point guard Kemba Walker a first-time All-Star Game starter, Christmas is the day you can start stuffing the ballot box.
Fan voting, which determines the five starters for each team in the February All-Star Game in Charlotte, begins online Christmas Day. The All-Star Game is Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center.
Walker, a reserve in the past two All-Star Games, is 11th overall in the NBA in scoring at 24.8 points per game. That makes him the highest scorer among guards in the Eastern Conference, slightly ahead of the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal (23.5) and the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving (22.7). The NBA’s system of picking All-Stars is weighted: 50 percent by the internet vote of fans and 25 percent each from NBA players and some media members who regularly cover the league. Fan voting starts Tuesday at 11 a.m. and runs through Jan. 21. You can vote one time each day via nba.com, the NBA app or via Google.
The format for starters is two guards and three front-court players per conference. The NBA will announce updates of balloting totals on Jan. 3, 10 and 17. Starters will be announced Jan. 24 on TNT, when two captains (top vote-getters for each conference) will also be named. The NBA went to a draft system last season to divide up the starters.
All-Star reserves (voted by the head coaches from each conference) will be named Jan. 31.
Walker was voted an All-Star reserve in 2017, then was named an All-Star injury replacement last February for the game in Los Angeles. Only once previously have the Hornets had an All-Star starter: Larry Johnson in 1993.
