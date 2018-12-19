Kemba Walker started 0-for-7. Then things changed for him, Hornets vs. Cavaliers.

It sure took a while, but Kemba Walker is back to being a dominant scorer.
After missing his first seven shots from the field Wednesday, and coming off some brutal basketball over the weekend, Charlotte Hornets point guard Walker had his ninth game this season of 30 or more points. leading his team to a 110-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center.
Walker’s night: 30 points on 11-of-26 shooting, plus six assists.
The victory broke a two-game losing streak, improving the Hornets to 15-15, after they fell at home to the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. The Hornets blew a 21-point lead against the Knicks Friday, then were blown out by the Lakers Saturday.
Walker had missed 16 consecutive 3-point attempts in a brutal shooting slump that started in the fourth quarter of Friday’s overtime loss to the Knicks. But after starting 0 of 7 from the field on Wednesday, he made 11 of his next 19 attempts.
Jeremy Lamb finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who complete a five-game home stand Friday against the Detroit Pistons. Winning Friday would clinch a potential tiebreaker over the Pistons.
Jordan Clarkson scored 20 off the bench for the Cavaliers, who fell to 9-24.
Three who mattered
Kemba Walker: A huge third quarter after he struggled offensively most of the first half.
Jeremy Lamb: Drove the ball with authority, which makes such a difference for a player who’s guarded primarily to defend his jump shot.
Jaron Blossomgame: Former Clemson player making great use of minutes off the bench with the Cavaliers. He made his first five shots from the field.
Observations
▪ The Hornets’ 41 first-half points Wednesday were the fewest for any first half this season, three better than the season low of 38 (second half at Cleveland Nov. 13).
▪ Noteworthy Hornets rotation decision: Guard Malik Monk didn’t play by coach’s decision for the second time this season.
▪ Lesser, but not inconsequential, rotation shift: Borrego used Willy Hernangomez, who hasn’t played much of late, as his first substitute at center. Borrego played Hernangomez four minutes before he was subbed out for Frank Kaminsky.
▪ It took until about four minutes into the second half for the Hornets to take their first lead.
Worth mentioning
▪ Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova sat out the game with a sore knee.
▪ Walker was charged with a technical foul in the third quarter. That was his fourth this season, most among Hornets players and coaches.
▪ Fox Sports Southeast used former Hornet Gerald Henderson in their pregame show Wednesday This was the Hornets’ first game since Stephanie Ready left to do a full schedule of virtual-reality NBA telecasts for Turner Sports.
They said it
“These guys are rested. No excuses.” – Hornets coach James Borrego pregame, after he gave his players Sunday and Monday off from practice.
“Last game, we just didn’t defend early. Coming off a good win in Detroit, just relaxed in the first quarter” – Borrego on losing by 24 in Cleveland last month.
“Kemba is so good, so elusive off the dribble, we have to make sure we have guys in position to help.” – Cavs coach Larry Drew on the extra emphasis pregame on getting back on defense.
Report card
C+ OFFENSE: It was dreadful in the first half, then perked up for 41 third-quarter points.
B DEFENSE: Hornets had a rough time keeping the Cavs out of the lane in the first quarter, then improved steadily.
B COACHING: Borrego gave them back-to-back days off. That didn’t result in a fast start Wednesday, but leaning heavily in the direction of experience with the rotation worked out.
