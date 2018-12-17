Former Hornets broadcaster Stephanie Ready goes VR full-time with Turner

Long-time Charlotte Hornets broadcaster Stephanie Ready’s new job is a schedule of virtual reality telecasts of NBA games for Turner Sports.
Ready, who did some VR telecasts part-time last season, will work with former NBA All-Star Rip Hamilton on the telecasts, which begin Dec. 27 in Houston when the Boston Celtics play the Rockets. Ready’s schedule will include 10 games televised in the Virtual Reality format, plus All-Star Weekend events n Charlotte in February and some playoff games.
The Observer reported last week that Ready was leaving Fox Sports Southeast’s broadcast team. She has been part of telecasts since the NBA returned to Charlotte in 2004 and the franchise was called the Bobcats.
Viewing these telecasts will require a virtual reality headset and access to the programming via a VR app that Turner and Intel have developed. Intel’s virtual reality cameras are intended to enhance field of vision, plus resolution and color.
