By age 11, she’d figured out the NBA job of her dreams. The odds against it? ‘Insane.’

“Sports brings people together. Ninety-five percent of the time, it’s happy,” says Hornets sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi, on what drew her to sports broadcasting. “So I always felt like if that was the career path that I took, I would wake up loving my job every single day.” David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com