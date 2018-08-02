Charlotte Hornets new head coach James Borrego talks to the media for the first time during his introductory news conference at the Spectrum Center on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Charlotte Hornets new head coach James Borrego talks to the media for the first time during his introductory news conference at the Spectrum Center on Friday, May 11, 2018. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets new head coach James Borrego talks to the media for the first time during his introductory news conference at the Spectrum Center on Friday, May 11, 2018. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Basketball

Charlotte Hornets open preseason against Boston Celtics in Chapel Hill

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

August 02, 2018 05:50 PM

The Charlotte Hornets will open their five-game NBA preseason schedule Sept. 28 against the Boston Celtics in Chapel Hill’s Smith Center.

The Hornets, who will hold their training camp in Chapel Hill, will face the Celtics again on Sept. 30 in Boston’s TD Garden.

Charlotte’s preseason schedule is rounded out with games at Spectrum Center against the Miami Heat on Oct. 2 and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 8. The Hornets will wrap up the preseason at Dallas on Oct. 12.

The games against Boston in Chapel Hill and against Miami will televised on Fox Sports Southeast.

  Comments  