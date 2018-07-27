Which summer-league player are the Charlotte Hornets signing for training camp?

The Charlotte Hornets are adding former College of Charleston guard Joe Chealey to their roster for training camp on North Carolina’s campus in late September.
Chealey played for the Hornets at Las Vegas Summer League. He was added to the summer squad midway through a four-day minicamp leading up to the trip to Las Vegas, after the Hornets cut several other candidates.
A 6-3 guard from Orlando, Chealey averaged 18 points and 3.6 assists as a senior last season.
Chealey’s addition brings the Hornets roster for the preseason to 19. The Hornets can have a maximum of 15 players under contract in the regular season, plus two two-way developmental players projected to spend most of next season with the G-League Greensboro Swarm.
As currently configured, the Hornets would enter training camp with 14 guaranteed contracts. They have also filled both of their two-way slots: Xavier guard J.P. Macura was signed after going unselected in the June draft and former Louisville big man Mangok Mathiang signed a two-year contract last summer.
