There’s good news regarding Charlotte Hornets rookie Devonte Graham’s knee injury

It appears Charlotte Hornets rookie Devonte Graham will avoid knee surgery.
Graham consulted with specialists after a cartilage injury was detected in his right knee earlier this month. The plan, for now, is for Graham to resume basketball activity on a conservative schedule, rather than have a procedure, a team spokesman said Tuesday.
Hornets training camp will be in late September in Chapel Hill.
The Hornets announced July 11, three games into Las Vegas summer league, that Graham would miss the rest of that event after an initial diagnosis of a “condylar lesion” in his right knee.
The Hornets sent two future second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks in a draft-night trade to acquire former Kansas guard Graham, the 34th overall pick. Graham, who grew up in Raleigh, was added to help address the lack of depth behind All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. The Hornets have also signed veteran Tony Parker, who played his previous 17 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.
Graham showed promise in those first three games of summer league, averaging 10 points and six assists and demonstrating solid organization and court vision. Coach James Borrego said before summer league that he could envision both rookies, Graham and first-round forward Miles Bridges, having shots at rotation minutes next season.
