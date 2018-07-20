Charlotte basketball event gets a look at LeBron James, and perhaps the future.

There’s not much NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t done on a basketball court.
But Thursday at the United States Basketball Association Nationals, a youth tournament at the Charlotte Convention Center, the crowd and players in attendance got to see the King’s courtside manner.
James was there to see his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 13, and his team, the North Coast Blue Chips play. The Blue Chips reportedly cruised to a an 89-32 win over the Connecticut Select.
LeBron James, who attended last years’ USBA Nationals also, reportedly joined the team’s huddle and offered coaching tips during timeouts.
James also showed off some dance moves with his daughter Zhuri James, 3.
This video from the Slam! channel on YouTube offers some clear footage of the James family at Thursday’s game.
Bronny is wearing the No. 0 (for James Westbrook) “Chip City” jersey (with pink numbers and letters). If you’re read this far, you probably don’t need anyone to point out who LeBron James is. Just the last half of the video is embedded here.
Not surprisingly, Bronny, who will be in the eighth grade this fall, showed some moves that far more experienced players would envy. Bronny reportedly has scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky, and has for a few years.
This Twitter video captures some Bronny highlights.
There are more videos featuring Bronny’s team this week.
But for moves of a different sort, here’s a short clip video of LeBron James and his daughter dancing, which the NBA star tweeted.
Bronny’s younger brother, Bryce, 11, was also courtside for Thursday’s game as well.
LeBron James created the NBA offseason’s biggest news when he chose to sign a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
James, a leading candidate for the greatest basketball player of all time, has won three NBA titles, two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was named the MVP of the league finals each of those years. He has four regular season MVP titles as well.
James went directly from high school, where he was a three-time Ohio Mr. Basketball at St. Vincent - St. Mary in Akron, to the pros, where he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2004.
He made the All-Star team the next season and hasn’t missed one since. And he’s been MVP of the game three times, including February, when he scored 29 points to lead Team LeBron past Golden State Warrors star Stephen Curry’s squad.
