Steph Curry’s jump into lake explained, plus how the 2-time MVP is spending his summer

You win some, you lose some.
And while Steph Curry, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and All-Star point guard for the Golden State Warriors, hasn’t experienced much of the latter in recent years, last weekend did give him a rare taste of defeat.
Only instead of on the basketball court, it came on the golf course.
And at the hands of Dell Curry, his father and former Charlotte Hornets star.
Steph and Dell Curry participated in the American Century Championship over the weekend in South Lake Tahoe, but as Dell explained Thursday at the HoopTee Celebrity Golf Classic at The Golf Club at Ballantyne, there was more to the tournament than golf.
“We always come to some kind of wager over the dinners, and we decide on it usually on Saturday night,” Dell said.
They agreed that if Steph won by more than 20 points, Dell would jump in Lake Tahoe after the celebrity tournament. If he won by fewer than 20 or lost, Steph would have to take the plunge.
Dell finished with 32 points. After a wayward drive on his final hole and then nearly holing out from 115 yards, Steph made par and finished with... 50.
And into the lake he went.
“He gave me the right amount of points,” Dell said, laughing. “I did not know he had hooked his tee shot left out of bounds while I was waiting, so I thought I was done, but it was a hot day in Tahoe, I’m sure the lake felt good.
“It felt good last year when I jumped in.”
Golf has been one of Steph’s favorite off-court activities for some years now, but this summer, Dell admitted his son might not be able to play as often as in years past. Fresh off this third NBA championship in four years, Steph and Dell are also celebrating the recent birth of Steph’s third child, Canon W. Jack Curry.
“(Hornets president) Fred (Whitfield) knows, from hanging with Michael (Jordan), how hard it is to get to that title game, and then to win it three of the last four years,” Dell said. “It’s a grind. He’s taking a little off time now, with my new grand baby. Playing a little bit of golf, but spending a lot of time with the family, as he should be.
“We want to make sure he gets that son off to a good start. It’s been a busy summer for us — a couple grand babies, a parade, and my daughter gets married in September — so we still have one more celebration to go.”
