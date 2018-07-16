The Charlotte Hornets will host the Boston Celtics for a game at the Dean Smith Center

The Charlotte Hornets will hold training camp and host the Boston Celtics for a preseason home game at the Dean E. Smith Center in September, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The training camp will be from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, while the game against the Celtics will be played on Sept. 28.

The Hornets last played a preseason game in the Triangle in 2012, when the team played at PNC arena. Prior to that, Hornets had played at the Dean Smith Center twice in 2006, in 1999, 1990 and 1988.

Both teams have players on its rosters who have ties to the Triangle.

Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Semi Ojeleye of the Celtics all played at Duke. Marvin Williams and Marcus Paige of the Hornets both played at UNC.

Michael Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, played basketball and won a national championship at UNC.

Tickets for the game go on sale on Thursday, July 19 and can be bought at the UNC ticket office or on the Charlotte Hornet’s team website.