What the latest Charlotte Hornets trade says about team's center competition

Bottom line on the Charlotte Hornets’ most recent trade: General manager Mitch Kupchak believes Bismack Biyombo has a better chance to provide things this team needs – specifically rebounding and rim-protection – than Timofey Mozgov would have.
Late Saturday night the NBA signed off on a three-team trade that sent Biyombo to the Hornets, along with two second-round picks. The Orlando Magic got Mozgov, recently acquired by the Hornets from the Brooklyn Nets, and guard Jerian Grant from the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls got Hornets guard Julyan Stone, whom Chicago is expected to cut before his $1.6 million salary becomes guaranteed Aug. 1.
Kupchak said he anticipates a wide-open competition for minutes at center when the Hornets open training camp in September, following Friday’s trade that sent Dwight Howard to the Nets. The candidates at that position will be Cody Zeller, Willy Hernangomez and Biyombo, who started his NBA career in Charlotte in 2011.
Kupchak said new coach James Borrego could settle on a long-term starter at center, but it’s also possible minutes could fluctuate game-to-game based on matchup.
“I like the group,” Kupchak said of the centers during a media conference call Sunday. “We don’t have one (center) that anyone could argue is going to start every game … (but) we have multiple players, some younger than others, that all bring different elements.”
It looks like the major work on the roster for next season is done once the Hornets sign veteran point guard Tony Parker this week. However, Kupchak said he’d keep searching for options between now and September; the Hornets have a trade exception of about $8 million as a result of the Howard deal that won’t expire until next July.
Kupchak mentioned Biyombo’s rebounding (career 11 rebounds per 36-minute segment) and shot blocking (2.5 per 36-minute segment) as strengths. However, Biyombo hasn’t gotten consistent minutes over his seven NBA seasons because he is so limited offensively. He’s averaged five points per game because he has no real shooting range from more than three feet from the rim.
The seventh pick in the 2011 draft, Biyombo played his first four seasons with the Hornets, then named the Bobcats. The front office chose not to extend him a $4 million qualifying offer to restrict his free agency in 2015. Biyombo went on to play one season in Toronto, then was signed with the Magic. The Hornets inherit the remaining $34 million over two seasons on Biyombo’s contract.
Kupchak has already made a handful of trades over the four months he has been the Hornets’ general manager. He has made a concerted effort to add draft picks, specifically second-rounders in future years.
Kupchak said that reflects changing times in NBA salary-cap and roster management.
“At one point, late first-round picks or mid-to-late second-round picks were not very valuable in this league. In fact, you could (acquire) them pretty easily. That’s no longer the case,” Kupchak said
Kupchak cited the example of sending two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks on draft night to get Kansas point guard Devonte Graham 34th overall.
