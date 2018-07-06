Source: Charlotte Hornets to sign former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker

The Charlotte Hornets have a deal in principle to sign Frenchman Tony Parker as their veteran backup to point guard Kemba Walker, an NBA source confirmed to the Observer.

Parker, 36, has spent his entire previous NBA career — 17 seasons — with the San Antonio Spurs. However, he has a close friend on the Hornets in fellow Frenchman Nic Batum. Also, new Hornets coach James Borrego is a former Spurs assistant.

Parker fell out of favor with the Spurs last season, averaging just 20 minutes and making 21 starts, in 55 games appearances. The Spurs developed a young point guard in Dejounte Murray.

Burrego and Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak have both said the Hornets' major roster need is another ballhandling guard. The Hornets created payroll flexibility below the luxury-tax line Thursday with the trade of Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets have a young, developmental player at the point in second-round pick Devonte Graham.