Phillies need more this month from Aaron Nola and other observations from 10-0 loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — When Aaron Nola jogged Tuesday night to the mound at American Family Field, it had been four days since he was yanked from his last start before recording an out in the fifth inning. The final month of the season has often troubled Nola and his September struggles continued after last week’s dud in Washington.

This felt like a chance to change that perception, but Joe Girardi did not need to be swayed.

“People just want to erase what he did in August. He was pretty damn good in August, right?” Girardi said before a 10-0 loss to the Brewers. “He’s had one start in September. If I’m a betting man, I’m betting on the man that was really, really good in August.”

Nola finished August with a 4.28 ERA in five starts, but he was two strikes from a shutout in San Diego, had a promising start against the Dodgers shortened by rain, and ended the month with 18 strikeouts in his final 14 innings. He may have been better in August than his ERA, but that hasn’t been the case in September.

Nola lasted just five innings on Tuesday night, allowing three runs on six hits. It could have been worse as Nola survived some loud contact in the first two innings and pulled himself through the fourth and fifth after being roughed up in the third.

But if the Phillies are to reach October, they’ll need more from Nola this month than just five innings that could have been worse. The offense provided no help as the Phils were shut out for the eighth time this season, but Nola’s early exit allowed the Brewers to score three times in the sixth against Ramon Rosso.

They dropped a game in the standings to the Atlanta Braves, who rallied past the Nationals to increase their division lead to 2½ games over the Phillies with 24 to play.

Zack Wheeler was excellent on Monday, leaving the Phillies to imagine what their rotation would look like with Wheeler and a peak Nola at the top. Instead, Nola’s season ERA increased to 4.57, the sixth-highest among qualified starters.

He was a Cy Young finalist in 2018 and now he has an ERA well above the league average. He has allowed nine runs in nine innings over two starts this month. Both games could have been losses had the Phils not overcome the six-run hole he dug them last Thursday.

All three runs on Tuesday came in the third on five two-strike hits. Like last week, Nola lacked command of his fastball and his curveball hung over the plate. The Brewers, a day after being shut out, were ready to swing. The narrative could have been changed on Tuesday, but it remained the same.

Offense goes MIA

The Phillies scored 12 runs on Monday, which meant Tuesday was likely a loss. Monday was their 12th double-digit output of the season and Tuesday’s defeat gave them their eighth loss this season following a 10-run game.

Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer held the Phillies to four hits in seven innings. The Phillies had just five hits, none of which were for extra bases, and had three chances with runners in scoring position. The Phillies did not have a runner reach third base

The first four hitters — J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, Bryce Harper, and Andrew McCutchen — combined to go 2-for-15. The next four hitters were Matt Vierling, Freddy Galvis, Ronald Torreyes, and Rafael Marchan, three of whom weren’t with the team 16 days ago.

Realmuto bats leadoff

Girardi tried Realmuto in the leadoff spot for the second time this season as Odubel Herrera sat against a left-handed starter. Realmuto went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

“I just like his at-bats off left-handers and I think they’re consistently good,” Girardi said before the game. “I think he has a great chance of getting on and so does Segura. You get them on in front of Harper and McCutchen. McCutchen’s numbers against left-handers are Hall of Famer numbers. You want people on in front of those two guys.”