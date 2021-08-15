Mariners storm back behind back-to-back homers from Luis Torrens, Jarred Kelenic

SEATTLE — Their struggles were real and frustrating. Their failures were noticeable and the inability to correct them made everything progressively worse with each strikeout and wasted plate appearance.

Eventually both were relegated back to Class AAA Tacoma to refind their confidence, reassess their approaches at the plate and re-establish themselves as potential viable contributors to the Seattle Mariners in the 2021 season.

Of course, when Luis Torrens slumped his way into a demotion, there was less calamitous panic compared to Jarred Kelenic’s struggles that forced him back to the big league’s waiting room known as Class AAA.

While neither particularly enjoyed the demotion, they used it to get themselves right and earn their way back. And without the improved versions of Torrens and Kelenic, the Mariners wouldn’t still be hanging around in the fight for a wild-card spot and they certainly wouldn’t have picked up a 9-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.

With the Mariners getting an inefficient, pitch-filled start from Yusei Kikuchi that was frustratingly reminiscent of his first two seasons in the big leagues, the Mariners found themselves trending toward yet another game decided by the slimmest of margins in the final few innings.

But Torrens and Kelenic changed that with two swings, turning a one-run deficit into a three-run lead and an eventual drubbing.

With the Mariners trailing 3-2 going in the bottom of the seventh and having done little against Toronto starter Hyun-Jin Ryu since Ty France’s first-inning two-run homer, it was the player responsible for those two runs to get things rolling.

France led off the inning with a missile to deep right-center that bounced off the yellow pad on top of the wall, just out of the reach of Blue Jays center fielder George Springer, who tried to make a spectacular leaping grab.

After the ball sailed past his glove, Springer came down awkwardly on his left ankle and was in obvious pain. In perhaps a positive sign for the Blue Jays, he was able to limp off the field. But it seems unlikely he will be playing in Sunday’s finale.

Ryu came back to get Kyle Seager to ground out to shortstop without scoring the tying run for the first out. But a walk to Abraham Toro ended his outing.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Toronto manager Charlie Arroyo went to right-hander Trevor Richards to face Torrens, who had walk-off single off the wall in center field earlier in the homestand.

Knowing that teams had put him in a mini-slump by pounding him inside on his hands, Torrens has adjusted to the strategy, refusing to offer at those pitches. He worked a 3-1 count and then got a fastball up and away, sending a moonshot of a homer over the wall in left-center for a three-run homer and a 5-3 lead.

Torrens knew it off the bat, walking out of the box and watching it go out before tossing his bat and screaming at his teammates in the dugout.

Two pitches later, Kelenic stayed on a 94-mph fastball on the outside half, unleashing his powerful-but-compact stroke on it. It produced a cannon-shot sound off the bat and a deep drive that carried into the Blue Jays’ bullpen in left field. It was a preposterous display of opposite field power for a 21-year-old rookie. MLB Statcast measured the blast at 384 feet.

A 3-2 deficit had turned into a 6-3 lead, and the Mariners weren’t finished.

Seattle rolled up another three runs in the eighth inning off right-hander Rafael Dolis in the eighth inning, including a bases-loaded double into the left-field corner from Torrens that scored two runs.

The plethora of runs and hits helped offset a forgettable outing from Kikuchi, who pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with a season-high four walks and five strikeouts.

Kikuchi labored through his outing, needing 88 pitches to get through four innings. He started the fifth inning with the scored tied at 2-2, but exited with one out and runners on second and third following a miscommunication and collision between Kelenic and Mitch Haniger on a catchable fly ball to right-center from Teoscar Hernandez.

The Blue Jays took the lead moments later on Lourdes Gurriel’s ground ball to third base off Casey Sadler with the run being charged to Kikuchi.

For Kikuchi, it was his first outing where he didn’t pitch at least five complete innings since June 5 in Anaheim.