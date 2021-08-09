Luis Robert makes a quick impact in his return to the Chicago White Sox lineup in an 11-1 rout of the Minnesota Twins

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert compared Monday’s buildup to the start of his big-league career.

“I feel excited,” Robert said through an interpreter before the Sox’s 11-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins. “I feel like it is my first day in the majors.”

The Sox reinstated Robert from the injured list, and he was in the lineup for the first time since May 2, hitting seventh as the Sox opened a three-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis.

He went 2-for-5 with an RBI and added to a productive first inning for the Sox, reaching second on an error when Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó dropped a popup. Brian Goodwin scored on the miscue, the fourth run of an inning that included a leadoff home run by Tim Anderson and a two-run homer by Eloy Jiménez.

After flying out to left in the third, Robert hit a sinking liner in the fifth that dropped in front of diving center fielder Jake Cave and bounced away for a double. Yoán Moncada scored from first on the play. Robert struck out swinging in the seventh and singled to right in the ninth.

Jiménez added a three-run homer in the second for his second consecutive two-homer game. He is the first Sox player to have consecutive games of at least two home runs and five RBIs.

Anderson’s leadoff homer was his second straight, while Moncada hit a solo home run in the ninth. Sox starter Lucas Giolito allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in eight innings.

Robert had been sidelined since suffering a complete tear of his right hip flexor in a May 2 game against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field when he raced to first for an infield hit. He fell after crossing the bag and had to be helped off the field.

“Honestly, I’m feeling good,” Robert said. “Obviously, I’m not at 100%. But the percentage I am right now, I feel I can do a good job, I can help the team and I still can perform at a high level.

“I won’t lie, I’m going to see if I have fear in my mind, but that’s going to fade out with the days and the games. Physically I feel good about playing every day or having some days of rest. I don’t know what the plan is, but I feel good and I’m ready to play every day.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The original projections had Robert sidelined for three to four months. He was medically cleared June 29 to increase his level of baseball activities and began a rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem on July 21.

“I worked hard, I worked really hard, especially in Arizona,” Robert said of the rehab process. “When I started, it was a hard process, but I did different things trying to get some strength in my leg and I tried to get it going.

“It was a good process ... but the hardest part was in Arizona. It was there where I really put a lot of effort to get ready and to keep moving along.”

Robert’s return gets the Sox a step closer to having a lineup at full strength. They recently got starting left fielder Jiménez back, and starting catcher Yasmani Grandal is recovering from a torn tendon in his left knee.

“Luis is coming back, so that is going to help us more,” Jiménez said after hitting two home runs in Sunday’s 9-3 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. “When Grandal comes back, the lineup is going to get better. We are good right now, and having those guys in the lineup is going to help us.”

Robert entered Monday slashing .316/.359/.463 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBIs in 25 games. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and won the AL Gold Glove Award for center fielders.

He was excited to be in a lineup with Jiménez for the first time this season.

“That’s one of the things I’ve been missing the most this season, just to play along with him and to have him there, just having fun,” Robert said. “It’s going to be like a dream come true.”

Robert slashed .268/.388/.390 with one home run and six RBIs in 12 games between Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte during his rehab assignment.

Similar to Jiménez, who missed nearly four months with a ruptured left pectoral tendon before returning July 26, Sox manager Tony La Russa said patience is important.

“He’s been out of competition, major-league competition, for a long time,” La Russa said. “Seventh is an important spot (in the lineup), but it’s probably just a little less expectation than if you hit him fourth or fifth. Just give him the chance to get his feet wet and take it from there.

“No matter how talented you are, this is the big leagues and timing is timing. But that’s one of the nice things, with the depth that we have, you don’t necessarily have to hit him right in the middle.”

Robert is happy to be able to contribute again to a first-place team.

“That’s been our goal since the season started, spring training started,” Robert said. “Just play hard, do our best and compete. We know we have a good team and just try to keep doing it every day, day in and day out. It’s good to be on a team that is in that position, and I just feel happy to be here.”

In two other roster moves Monday, the Sox optioned infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Charlotte and released outfielder Luis González.

Sheets made an impact after being recalled from Charlotte on June 29, slashing .225/.293/.483 with six home runs, 16 RBIs and 10 runs in 29 games.

González is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder next week. He slashed .241/.352/.423 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 40 games with Charlotte and went 2-for-8 (.250) with two doubles and two runs in six games with the Sox this season.